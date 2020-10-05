The Jackson County softball team allowed a ninth-inning home run in a 4-3 extra-innings loss Monday (Oct. 5) to region opponent Greenbrier.
The Panthers (6-13, 4-11 Region 8-AAAAA) trailed 3-1 heading into the bottom of the eighth before Hailey Harpis drilled a two-run home run to force another inning. Harpis, who also doubled during the game, finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs, while Whitney Hulsey went 3-for-4.
In the circle, Maliah Lee struck out 15 batters over 8 1/3 innings pitched. She allowed nine hits, four runs (all earned) and three walks. Maegan Brownlee threw the final 2/3 of the last inning.
Jackson County was coming off a pair of lopsided losses in a Saturday (Oct. 3) region doubleheader with Class AAAAA third-ranked Loganville. The Panthers lost the first game 10-1 and the second 15-3.
The Panthers managed just two hits in the first game in a five-inning, run-rule shortened loss. Jackson County led the second game 1-0 until the top of the fourth inning when Loganville scored three runs. The Red Devils added a run in the fifth before striking for six scores in the sixth inning and five more in the seventh inning.
Hulsey and Makenzie Garrett both went 2-for-3 with a double, while Hulsey had an RBI.
