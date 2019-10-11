The Jackson County softball team fell behind early in a winner-take-all Game 3 and couldn’t catch up in a season-ending loss.
The Panthers trailed 6-0 after two innings and fell to Calhoun 12-8 Thursday in the rubber game of their first-round playoff series with the Yellow Jackets.
Madison Miller went 4-for-5 with an RBI in the loss, while Sara Beth Allen went 3-for-5, hitting a three-run homer in her final high school at-bat. Peri Foster went 3-for-5 as well, driving home two runs.
Others with multi-hit games were Jordan Price (2-for-5), Abby Harrell (2-for-4, RBI) and Abigail Allen (2-for-3).
The Panthers, who finished the year at 16-11-1, slugged out 16 hits in the loss. Calhoun finished with 16 hits as well in the slugfest.
A two-run home run from Calhoun’s Molly Banks in the bottom of the first inning sparked the Yellow Jackets early. Kayleigh Warren then homered in the bottom of the second, part of a four-run inning that pushed Calhoun out to a 6-0 lead.
Errors in the top of the third brought home the Panthers’ first two scores, cutting the lead to 6-2.
But Calhoun got those runs back in the bottom half of the inning with RBIs from Carlie Henderson and Lyndi Rae Davis, who recorded a four-hit night.
Jackson County trimmed the lead to 8-4 in the top of the fifth with RBI singles from Harrell and Miller.
The teams then traded runs with Davis singling home a run for Calhoun in the bottom of the fifth, and Foster driving home a run in the top of the sixth for the Panthers. Foster’s RBI cut the Yellow Jackets’ lead to 9-5, but the Panthers would come no closer than that. Calhoun built a 12-5 lead heading into the top of the seventh inning.
The Panthers, however, made some noise late.
Sara Beth Allen, who has committed to play at Georgia Tech next year, smacked a three-run home run to left field with Miller and Abigail Allen both on base, cutting Calhoun’s lead to 12-8. The Panthers threatened further by putting two runners on, but Yellow Jacket pitcher Maggie McBrayer ended the game with a strikeout.
Jackson County, which won the 8-AAA regular season title in its first year under coach Kristin Croteau, are set to return all but four players next year. Twelve of the 18 members of this year’s roster were underclassmen.
