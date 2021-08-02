Team Facts
Head coach: Kristin Croteau
2020 record: 6-16, 4-14 Region 8-AAAAA
2020 result: No. 6 in Region 8-AAAAA standings
Stat Leaders
Madison Miller, Sr.: .462 batting average, 30 hits
Whitney Hulsey, Jr.: .333 batting average, 22 hits, 11 RBIs, 15 runs
Makenzie Garrett, Fr.: .309 batting average
Hailey Harpis, So.: 13 RBIs
Maliah Lee, So.: 3.196 ERA, 65 strikeouts
The Jackson County softball program has grown accustomed to winning records and competing for region championships, but a variety of issues kept the 2020 Panthers from living up to the programs standards.
The Panthers fielded just three upperclassmen last year and dealt with numerous injuries, all while dealing with COVID-19 protocols and a jump to Region 8-AAAAA in head coach Kristin Croteau's second-year at the helm. With those factors effecting the 2020 squad, it's not surprising that the team focused on chemistry a lot during the off-season.
"Last year we were young and also injured," Croteau said. "In the off-season we focused on keeping everyone healthy and also keeping everyone together. Understanding it’s more than just a game, it’s a family. Big support with sisters, knowing they’re accountable on and off the field. That carries over to the games.
"We couldn’t do so much together in the summer time [last year]. We were able to capitalize this year and make that a priority because we were able to be around each other after tryouts... We’re not individuals, we understand we’re playing as a team. They’ve sat down and worked on their non-negotiables of giving it their all and being consistent. It’s showing day in and day out during practices."
Senior Whitney Hulsey said the team has been a lot more energetic this off-season thanks to an abundance of senior leadership, as well as having a group of experienced underclassmen willing to do their part as well.
"The energy has been different and the whole vibe has been completely different from years past," she said.
"Our team chemistry has been over the top," chimed fellow senior Peri Foster. "We've all worked so hard. Like Whitney said, with our leadership, everyone has their own part in leading this team. We've all done a great job working together to do that."
More experience
Madison Miller was the only senior on last year's squad. Hulsey, Foster and Riley Skinner were the only juniors, so 12 of Jackson County's 16 varsity players were either freshmen or sophomores.
Many of those underclassmen were solid contributors. Sophomore Makenzie Garrett's .309 batting average was third-best on the team and junior Maliah Lee had 65 strikeouts in just 46 innings pitched. Croteau says she and the team are excited about bringing back a mostly intact roster.
“We’re very fortunate because many of our returners are young," she said. "We graduated one senior so we’re coming back this year with experience. The learning experience last year and bringing that experience this year is going to be beneficial for our season.”
The players returning to Jackson County in 2021 include pitchers Maegan Brownlee and Riley Morgan. Both were thrown into the fire as freshmen last year because Lee only pitched in 10 games. They should have an easier time developing this season as Jackson County added senior Mikala Rogers to the rotation. Rogers is a transfer from West Virginia and Croteau expects her to play a big role for the Panthers this year.
Having more experience should help at the plate as well. Garrett, Miller and Whitney Hulsey were the only batters who hit over .300 last year and only three other batters were over the Mendoza line.
Unfortunately for Jackson County, the best of its sub-.300 hitters are no longer with the team. Harpis, who hit .290 with a mere five strikeouts in 2020, is now a Commerce Tiger. After her, the Panthers' best returning batters are senior Peri Foster and junior Blayne Dowdie. Foster hit .239 and drove in eight runs last year, while Dowdie hit .222.
However, Defense, not offense, is the area Jackson County committed the most time to this off-season, particularly on fundamentals. As Croteau put it, "just one step can be the difference between safe or out."
Moving to new campus
Jackson County's old softball stadium had plenty of charm, especially after adding hillside seating. But that charm merely masked the lack of useful amenities such as nearby locker rooms and a hitting facility. The Panthers have access to both at their new stadium on the Jackson County Comprehensive High School campus. The softball team is now neighbors with the Panthers' baseball team and they will share the locker rooms and hitting facility.
“We loved our stadium seating at the old school," Croteau said, prefacing her thoughts on the new stadium. "This new facility, we’re excited for field improvements, the accessibility to hitting cages and just being close to baseball to share many things with the baseball team.”
Hulsey and Foster had a lot to say about the new baseball/softball facility. Hulsey is a big fan of the new locker rooms, saying it gives the team an area to unite. Foster was mostly excited about the hitting facility, which is an upgrade over the building at the old high school which lacked air conditioning.
Beyond the quality of life improvements the new softball facility has created, Croteau says playing on a new campus has energized the team. Hulsey sees it as a reset of the program.
"The school itself is so amazing," said Hulsey. "We're so proud of it, especially as seniors getting to be the first graduating class. The softball field is beautiful. To get to start the whole softball program over again and get it to where we want it to be as seniors, we're excited for the season to get started."
