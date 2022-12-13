The Jackson County Panthers recently placed sixth out of 11 teams at the Flowery Branch Invite held at Frances Meadows
Blake Amos placed second overall in the 200 IM.
Harrison Mosely, Sky Chanthavong, Riley McCusker and Gabe Gusek placed third overall in the 200 Medley Relay.
Sky Chanthavong placed second overall in the 100 Breast.
Harrison Mosely placed third overall in the 50 Free.
Carley Pruitt placed third overall in the 200 free.
Desi Quiles broke the school record for the 500 Free with a time of 5 minutes and 52 seconds. This was the fastest 500m freestyle time in Jackson County High School history.
The Panthers next meet will be held on Jan. 7 at Tallulah Falls School.
