The Jackson County swimming team took home a 10th place finish from Saturday’s (Jan. 15) meet at the University of Georgia’s Ramsey Center.
Nineteen schools competed in the meet. The Panthers scored 170 total points and bested Athens Academy by three points to earn a top 10 finish in the final standings.
Samuel Bilyashevych and Desi Quiles led the way with top-10 finishes in multiple events.
Individually, Bilyashevych placed 2nd in the 100-yard butterfly (54.62) and 4th in the 500-yard freestyle (5:30.71).
He also swam on the boys’ 200-yard medley relay and 200-yard freestyle relay teams with Harrison Mosley, Ryan Robinson and Xavier Branch. The Panthers placed 9th in the 200-yard medley relay (1:53.71), and 8th in the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:41.90).
Quiles finished 3rd in the 100-yard butterfly (59.89) and 7th in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:17.37).
She also swam on the girls’ 200-yard medley relay and 200-yard freestyle relay teams with Carley Pruiett, Madelyn English and Sierra Townley. The Lady Panthers finished 9th in the 200-yard medley relay (2:06.67) and 10th in the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:52.80).
The Lady Panthers earned a spot in the state meet in both relay events.
