The Jackson County girls’ swimming team finished first while the boys grabbed second Saturday (Jan. 9) in the afternoon session of the Shiver Me Timbers meet in Clarkesville.
The Panther swim teams took second in the overall combined standings.
First-place finishers were Kayla Sheppard (girls’ 200-yard freestyle), Madelyn English (girls’ 100-yard butterfly) and Jenny Cook (girls’ 100-yard breaststroke).
Jackson County also produced 10 second place finishers: Jenny Cook (girls’ 200-yard freestyle), Berkley Hoffman (girls’ 200-yard individual medley), Sam Bilyashevych (boys’ 100-yard butterfly), Ryan Robinson (100-yard freestyle), Sheppard (girls’ 100-yard backstroke), Christian Honeycutt (boys’ 100-yard breaststroke), the boys’ 200-yard medley relay team, the girls’ 200-yard medley relay team, the boys’ 200-yard freestyle relay team and the girls’ 200-yard freestyle relay team.
Bilyashevych placed third in the boys’ 200-yard individual medley, qualifying for the state meet in that event as well as the 100-yard butterfly.
Robinson also had a third-place finish in the boys’ 200-yard freestyle, as did English in the girls’ 100-yard backstroke.
Also placing in the top five were Sierra Townley (fourth, girls’ 100-yard backstroke; fifth, 100-yard freestyle), Honeycutt (fifth, boys’ 200-yard freestyle), Olivia Baker (fourth, girls’ 100-yard breaststroke), Matthew Millian (fifth, boys’ 100-yard backstroke), the girls’ “B” 200-yard medley relay team (fourth) and the girls “B” 200-yard freestyle relay team (fourth).
Jackson County will swim this Saturday (Jan. 16, 9 a.m.) at Dalton.
