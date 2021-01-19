Jackson County ended its regular season with a strong swim at Dalton Saturday (Jan. 16) with the girls’ team taking third and the boys’ team placing fourth.
Swimmers from both teams produced a host of top-10 finishes.
Sam Bilyasheyvch led the way for the boys with a first-place finish in the 100-yard backstroke. On the girls’ side, the 200-yard freestyle relay team brought home a first-place finish, while Sierra Townley recorded a second-place finish in the 200-yard freestyle.
Other highlights included:
•Boys' 200-yard medley: A relay, third; B relay sixth.
•Girls' 200-yard medley: A relay, third; B relay sixth.
•Boys' 200-yard freestyle: Sam Bilyashevych, fourth.
•Girls' 200-yard freestyle: Logan Maddox, fourth.
•Boys' 200-yard individual medley: Ryan Robinson, third; Christian Honeycutt, fifth.
•Girls' 200-yard individual medley: Kayla Sheppard third, Berkley Hoffman, fifth.
•Boys' 50-yard freestyle: Tyler Simmons, ninth.
•Girls' 50-yard freestyle: Jenny Cook, 10th; Jacklyn Rodgers, ninth.
•Boys' 100-yard butterfly: Matthew Millian, fifth.
•Girls' 100-yard butterfly: Madelyn English, third.
•Boys' 100-yard freestyle: Ryan Robinson, fourth; Matthew Millian, ninth.
•Girls' 100-yard freestyle: Jacklyn Rodgers, seventh; Berkley, 13th.
•Boys' 200-yard freestyle relay: A relay, third; B relay,11th.
•Girls' 200-yard freestyle relay: A relay, first, B relay, sixth.
•Boys' 100-yard backstroke: Tyler Simmons seventh
•Girls' 100-yard backstroke: Madelyn English, third; Kayla Sheppard, fourth; Sierra Townley, seventh; Logan Maddox, eighth.
•Boys' 100-yard breaststroke: Christian Honeycutt, fourth; Blake Amos, 11th.
•Girls' 100-yard breaststroke: Jenny Cook, fourth; Olivia Baker, sixth.
