The Jackson County swimming team returned home with a 4th place finish at the Hot Chocolate meet at Habersham on Saturday (Jan. 8).
The Panthers’ boys’ and girls’ squads combined for 334 points, finishing just 31 points behind host school Habersham Central. McIntosh High School won the event overall. Jackson County’s girls finished 6th and the boys finished 5th.
Jackson County’s next meet is Saturday (Jan. 15) at the University of Georgia. The region meet is next Saturday (Jan. 22) at Dalton High School.
The top performers from the Hot Chocolate meet were:
•boys 200-yard medley relay – Harrison Mosley, Ryan Robinson, Samuel Bilyashevych and Xavier Branch – (3rd – 1:53.69).
•boys 200-yard freestyle relay – Ryan Robinson, Xavier Branch, Harrison Mosley and Samuel Bilyashevych – (3rd – 1:39.60).
•girls 200-yard freestyle relay – Scarlet Maxey, Sierra Townley, Madelyn English and Desi Quiles – (4th – 1:56.31).
•girls 200-yard medley relay – Desi Quiles, Scarlet Maxey, Madelyn English and Sierra Townley – (6th – 2:13.58).
•Samuel Bilyashevych 200-yard individual medley (3rd – 2:11.24).
•Harrison Mosley 100-yard backstroke (3rd – 1:07.27).
•Desi Quiles 100-yard freestyle (4th – 59.42).
•Ryan Robinson 100-yard breaststroke (5th – 1:12.13); 100-yard freestyle (7th – 58.46).
•Madelyn English 100-yard butterfly (6th – 1:18.38); 200-yard freestyle (9th – 2:36.47).
•Berkley Hoffman 200-yard individual medley (7th – 3:20.61).
•Blake Amos 200-yard freestyle (10th – 2:30.83).
•Scarlet Maxey 100-yard freestyle (10th – 1:05.55).
WJMS FINISHES 2ND AT HABERSHAM
The West Jackson Middle School swim team finished 2nd to Jefferson Middle School at the Hot Chocolate meet. Both boys’ and girls’ teams finished 2nd as well.
The top performers from the Hot Chocolate meet were:
•girls 200-yard medley relay – Jayci Morris, Lauren Barnes, Gabby Lee and Georgia Bryant – (2nd – 2:31.51).
•girls 200-yard freestyle relay – Jayci Morris, Georgia Bryant, Aine Foley and Gabby Lee – (2nd – 2:10.96).
•boys 200-yard medley relay – Zachary Davidson, Skyler Chanthavong, Ryland Sheppard and Daniel Atkins – (3rd – 2:12.84).
•boys 200-yard freestyle relay – Zachary Davidson, Skyler Chanthavong, Ryland Sheppard and Daniel Atkins – (3rd – 2:01.81).
•Shylar Chanthavong 50-yard breaststroke (2nd – 32.96); 100-yard freestyle (3rd – 1:07.34).
•Jayci Morris 100-yard freestyle (3rd – 1:14.35); 50-yard backstroke (6th – 37.82).
•Daniel Atkins 50-yard freestyle (4th – 29.99); 100-yard freestyle (6th – 1:11.13).
•Zachary Davidson 50-yard backstroke (4th – 34.57); 50-yard butterfly (7th – 38.98).
•Ryland Shepperd 50-yard breaststroke (4th – 39.23); 100-yard individual medley (7th – 1:20.76).
•Gabby Lee 100-yard individual medley (5th – 2:22.51); 50-yard butterfly (6th – 35.52).
•Lauren Barnes 50-yard breaststroke (5th – 44.32); 50-yard freestyle (6th – 34.36).
•Larry Barnes 50-yard freestyle (6th – 35.14); 100-yard freestyle (10th – 1:18.11).
•Blake Hall 50-yard butterfly (6th – 36.83); 100-yard individual medley (8th – 1:21.51).
•Conor Foley 50-yard butterfly (8th – 39.83); 100-yard freestyle (9th – 1:17.85).
•Aine Foley 50-yard butterfly (8th – 39.54).
•Kamryn Gascot 100-yard freestyle (8th – 1:22.35).
•Taylor Simmons 50-yard butterfly (9th – 40.53).
•Julia Crowthers 100-yard freestyle (9th – 1:22.60).
•Yakob Campbell 50-yard butterfly (10th – 46.82).
•Georgia Bryant 50-yard butterfly (10th – 42.02).
•Analiyah Koredijan 00-yard freestyle (10th – 1:23.64).
