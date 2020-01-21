The Jackson County girls’ swimming team finished 15th in a field of 39 schools at a Saturday (Jan. 18) meet at the University of Georgia.
The 200-yard freestyle relay team of Desi Quiles, Kayla Shepard, Madelyn English and Emily Giles qualified for the state meet, finishing 10th. Others placing in the top 20 were Quiles (ninth, 50-yard freestyle; ninth 100-yard butterfly), Emily Giles (13th, 50-yard free style; 14th, 100-yard freestyle) and the 200-yard medley relay team (Quiles, Shepard, English and Giles, 19th).
Jackson County will compete at the region meet Saturday (Jan. 25). The state meet is Feb. 7-8 at Georgia Tech.
