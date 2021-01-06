The Jackson County boys’ and girls’ swimming teams both recorded ninth-place finishes Saturday (Jan. 2) and finished 10th overall in the combined standings at the Hot Chocolate Invitational at the Ruby Fulbright Aquatic Center in Clarkesville.
Top-10 placers were:
•Girls’ 200-yard Medley Relay: 9th Kayla Sheppard, Olivia Baker, Madelyn English, Sierra Townley
•Boys’ 200-yard free: Christian Honeycutt, fifth.
•Girls’ 200-yard individual medley Kayla Sheppard, seventh.
•Girls’ 100-yard butterfly Madelyn English, fifth.
•Boys’ 100-yard freestyle: Ryan Robinson, fourth.
•Boys’ 200-yard freestyle relay: Honeycutt, Blake Amoos, Shawn Caldwell and Robinson, 10th.
•Girls’ 100-yard backstroke: Sheppard, eighth.
•Boys’ 100-yard breaststroke: Robinson seventh; Honeycutt, 10th.
Jackson County will swim again Saturday (Jan. 9) at the Ruby Fulbright Aquatic Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.