The Jackson County swimming team brought home several medals from the Winter Invitational at Dalton on Saturday (Dec. 18). The top finishers were:
•girls 200-yard freestyle relay – (Scarlet Maxey, Sierra Townley, Carley Pruiett and Desi Quiles) – (1st – 1:55.68).
•boys 200-yard freestyle relay – Ryan Robinson, Xavier Branch, Harrison Mosley and Samuel Bilyashevych – (2nd – 1:40.51).
•boys 200-yard medley relay – Harrison Mosley, Ryan Robinson, Samual Bilyashevych and Xavier Branch – (3rd – 1:54.35).
•boys 200-yard medley relay – Bryan Ramirez, Shawn Caldwell, Gavin Cannon and Jake Townsend – (4th – 1:58.34).
•girls 200-yard medley relay – Desi Quiles, Carley Pruiett, Madelyn English and Scarlet Maxey – (2nd – 2:12.13).
•Samuel Bilyashevych 100-yard freestyle (2nd – 51.43); 500-yard freestyle (3rd – 5:29.99).
•Desi Quiles 100-yard butterfly (2nd – 1:01.33); 200-yard freestyle (3rd – 2:14.52).
•Scarlet Maxey 200-yard individual medley (2nd – 2:54.59); 100-yard freestyle (7th – 1:03.36).
•Ryan Robinson 100-yard backstroke (3rd – 1:05.70); 200-yard freestyle (4th – 2:05.57).
•Carley Pruiett 200-yard freestyle (5th – 2:35.93); 100-yard freestyle (10th – 1:06.90).
•Sierra Townley 50-yard freestyle (5th – 30.41); 100-yard backstroke (7th – 1:23.14).
•Emma Bryant 100-yard breaststroke (5th – 1:36.56).
•Bella Carter 50-yard freestyle (6th – 31.40).
•Riley McCusker 100-yard backstroke (6th – 1:12.32); 100-yard freestyle (7th – 58.57).
•Madelyn English 100-yard backstroke (6th – 1:19.18); 100-yard freestyle (9th – 1:06.73).
•Harrison Mosley 50-yard freestyle (10th – 25.78).
•Blake Amos 100-yard breaststroke (10th – 1:21.02).
