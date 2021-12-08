The Jackson County High School boys’ and girls’ swimming teams each finished fourth Saturday (Dec. 4) in the Jingle Jam hosted by Habersham Central at the Fulbright Aquatics Center.
Their combined effort was enough to lead the Panthers to a 4th place finished in combined team scores. The boys scored 2019 points while the girls scored 161.5. Nineteen teams attended the event.
Desi Quiles scored Jackson County’s only win of the event by swimming a 59.33 in the 100-yard freestyle. The Panters’ day was bolstered by a litany of quality finishes. The girls’ 200-yard freestyle relay squad finished 2nd. Quiles also finished 3rd in the 50-yard freestyle. Ryan Robinson, Blake Amos and Berkley Hoffman each registered 4th place finishes in various events.
Jackson County’s next outing is next Saturday (Dec. 18) at Dalton High School.
TOP PERFORMERS
•girls’ 200-yard freestyle relay – Scarlet Maxey, Sierra Townley, Carley Pruiett, Desi Quiles – 2nd – 1:57.12)
•girls’ 200-yard medley relay – Sierra Townley, Carley Pruiett, Desi Quiles and Scarlet Maxey – (4th – 2:13.09).
•boys’ 200-yard freestyle relay – Harrison Mosley, Gabe Gusek, Matthew Milian, Ryan Robinson – (4th – 1:46.51).
•boys’ 200-yard medley relay – Harrison Mosley, Riley McCusker, Gabe Cusek and Ryan Robinson – (7th – 2:03.26).
•Desi Quiles 100-yard freestyle (1st – 59.33); 50-yard freestyle (3rd – 26.95).
•Ryan Robinson 100-yard freestyle (3rd – 54.63); 100-yard backstroke (4th – 1:05.78).
•Blake Amos 200-yard individual medley (4th – 2:56.77); 100-yard breaststroke (9th – 1:22.95).
•Berkley Hoffman 100-yard butterfly (4th – 1:29.79).
•Gabe Gusek 100-yard butterfly (6th – 1:20.40).
•Harrison Mosley 100-yard freestyle (7th –56.53); 100-yard backstroke (6th – 1:07.44).
•Scarlett Maxey 100-yard freestyle (7th – 1:04.80); 200-yard individual medley (8th – 2:51.04).
•Carley Pruiett 200-yard freestyle (8th – 2:37.43); 100-yard freestyle (10th – 1:06.95).
•Riley McCusker 100-yard backstroke (8h – 1:10.33).
WJMS Panthers finish second overall
The West Jackson Middle School swimming team finished second out of 12 schools at the Jingle Jam meet. The Panthers finished fifth or better in 11 different events.
The boys’ swim team finished 1st out of seven schools with 363 total points. Victories came from the 200-yard medley relay team, and Skylar Chanthavong in the 50-yard breaststroke. The 200-yard freestyle team finished second, as did Zachary Davidson in the 50-yard backstroke.
The girls finished 3rd out of 12 schools with 225 points. Gabby Lee had their best finish by placing 2nd in the 50-yard backstroke. The 200-yard medley relay team placed 3rd while the 200-yard freestyle relay team finished 4th.
TOP PERFORMERS
•boys’ 200-yard medley relay – Zachary Davidson, Skylar Chanthavong, Blake Hall, Ryland Sheppard – (1st – 2:18.29).
•boys’ 200-yard freestyle relay – Zachary Davidson, Ryland Sheppard, Skyler Chanthavong and Daniel Atkins – (2nd – 2:02.60).
•girls’ 200-yard medley relay – Jayci Morris, Lauren Barnes, Georgia Bryant and Gabby Lee – (3rd – 2:30.34).
•girls’ 200-yard freestyle relay – Jayci Morris, Taylor Simmons, Aine Foley and Gabby Lee – (4th – 2:17.45).
•Skyler Chanthavong 50-yard breaststroke (1st – 33.55); 100-yard freestyle (3rd – 1:06.36)
•Gabby Lee 50-yard backstroke (2nd – 34.07); 50-yard freestyle (4th – 29.49).
•Zachary Davidson 50-yard backstroke (2nd – 35.21); 100-yard individual medley (6th – 1:23.44).
•Ryland Sheppard 100-yard individual medley (3rd – 1:20.49); 50-yard breaststroke (4th – 39.30).
•Blake Hall 50-yard butterfly (4th – 39.21)
•Conor Foley 50-yard butterfly (5th – 39.64).
•Jayci Morris 100-yard freestyle (5th – 1:16.96); 50-yard backstroke (6th – 37.09).
•Blake Hall 100-yard individual medley (5th – 1:23.03).
•Daniel Atkins 100-yard freestyle (6th – 1:13.48); 50-yard breaststroke (6th – 45.22).
•Larry Barnes 50-yard freestyle (8th – 37:08).
•Michael Barrette 50-yard freestyle (9th – 37:17).
•Aine Foley 50-yard butterfly (9th – 40:56).
•Lauren Barnes 50-yard breaststroke (10th – 45.46).
