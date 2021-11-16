Both Jackson County boys’ and girls’ swimming teams earned top 10 finishes at the North Hall Invitational at Francis Meadows.
The boys finished sixth out of 12 schools, while the girls finished ninth out of 16 schools. The top performers were Harrison Mosley, Shawn Caldwell, Jonah Sheridan, Desi Quiles, Sam Bilyashevych, Ryan Robinson, Blake Amos and both boys’ and girls’ relay teams.
Bilyashevych earned a state cut while also breaking school records in the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard butterfly. Amos in the 500-yard freestyle shattered his previous best time by over five seconds.
TOP PERFORMANCES
•Desi Quiles 200-yard individual medley (2nd – 2:26.96); 100-yard butterfly (3rd – 1:03.14).
•Sam Bilyashevych 100-yard butterfly (1st – 55.65); 50-yard freestyle (2nd – 23.80).
•Harrison Mosley 200-yard freestyle (3rd – 2:10.82).
•Blake Amos 500-yard freestyle (7:12.00).
•Ryan Robinson 100-yard freestyle (54.02).
•Shawn Caldwell 200-yard freestyle (6th – 2:39.78).
•Jonah Sheridan 200-yard freestyle (7th – 2:41.68).
•boys 200-yard medley relay – Harrison Mosley, Sam Bilyashevych, Ryan Robinson and Matthew Milian – (5th – 1:57.81).
•girls 200-yard medley relay – Desi Quiles, Carley Pruiett, Madelyn English and Scarlet Maxey – (5th – 2:13.83).
•girls 200-yard freestyle relay – Desi Quiles, Carley Pruiett, Madelyn English and Scarlet Maxey – (3rd – 1:57.44).
•boys 200-yard freestyle relay – Harrison Mosley, Sam Bilyashevych, Ryan Robinson and Matthew Milian – (4th – 1:43.18).
Jackson County returns to action Saturday (Nov. 20) at the Fulbright Aquatics Center in Clarkesville.
