The Jackson County swimming team entered Thanksgiving break last week with an impressive showing at the Pirate Plunge at the Fulbright Aquatics Center in Habersham County. The Panthers combined unit finished third place among 11 teams.
Carley Prueitt earned Jackson County’s lone first-place finish at the event by beating 20 other competitors in the 200-yard freestyle. She completed the race with a time of 2:32.69. However, numerous teammates finished in the top 10 including Ryan Robinson and Desi Quiles earning multiple top-three finishes. The boys’ relay A-team also earned second-place finishes in two events.
Riley McCusker and Scarlet Maxey earned top 10 finishes in their respective 50-yard freestyle races. Both boys and girls events featured upwards of 30 swimmers.
TOP PERFORMANCES
•boys 200-yard medley relay – Harrison Mosley, Riley McCusker, Gabe Gusek, and Ryan Robinson – (2nd – 2:04.46).
•boys 200-yard freestyle relay – Harrison Mosley, Riley McCusker, Gabe Gusek, and Ryan Robinson – (2nd – 1:43.59).
•girls medley relay – Desi Quiles, Carley Pruiett, Madelyn English and Scarlet Maxey – (3rd – 2:12.79).
•Carley Prueitt 200-yard freestyle (1st – 2:32.69); 100-yard freestyle (1:06.33).
•Ryan Robinson 100-yard backstroke (2nd – 1:03.63); 100-yard butterfly (3rd – 1:03.37).
•Desi Quiles 100-yard butterfly (2nd – 1:02.57); 100-yard backstroke (2nd – 1:07.31).
•Harrison Mosley 100-yard freestyle (2nd – 59:55).
Jackson County returns to the Fulbright Aquatics Center on Saturday (Dec. 4) for Habersham Central’s Jingle Jam event.
