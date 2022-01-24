2021-22 has been a record-breaking season for the Jackson County swimming team.
The squad led by head coach Savannah Holbrook is sending 10 swimmers to the State Championships at Georgia Tech on Feb. 4. Before this year, the most swimmers Jackson County ever sent to state were five.
Leading the Panthers’ efforts are Desi Quiles and Samuel Bilyashevych. Both have qualified for three individual events, which means they can choose which two they want to compete in. Jackson County also has three relay teams competing at the state meet which is another program record.
“Each individual swimmer continues to drop time each meet and they know the excitement of next weekend will only help their personal bests,” Holbrook said. “I am so happy to have this opportunity to witness this team having their most successful season to date.”
REGION CHAMPIONSHIPS
Jackson County competed at the region championship meet at Dalton High School on Saturday (Jan. 22). Here are the top finishes from that event:
•girls 200-yard medley relay – Desi Quiles, Carley Pruiett, Madelyn English and Sierra Townley – (2nd – 2:08.41).
•girls 200-yard freestyle relay – Carley Pruiett, Sierra Townley, Scarlet Maxey and Desi Quiles – (2nd – 1:53.33).
•boys 200-yard medley relay – Harrison Mosley, Ryan Robinson, Samuel Bilyashevych and Gabe Gusek – (3rd – 1:52.73).
•boys 400-yard freestyle relay – Ryan Robinson, Gabe Gusek, Harrison Mosley and Samuel Bilyashevych – (3rd – 3:47.55).
•Samuel Bilyashevych – 200-yard individual medley (1st – 2:06.79); 100-yard butterfly (2nd – 53.77).
•Carley Pruiett – 200-yard freestyle (2nd – 2:26.54).
•Ryan Robinson – 100-yard freestyle (2nd – 54.04); 50-yard freestyle (5th – 24.88).
•Desi Quiles – 100-yard backstroke (2nd – 1:05.51); 100-yard freestyle (3rd – 57.97).
•Scarlet Maxey – 200-yard individual medley (3rd – 2:50.55); 100-yard backstroke (5th – 1:14.76).
•Harrison Mosley – 100-yard freestyle (3rd – 55.73); 50-yard freestyle (4th – 24.83).
•Riley McCusker – 200-yard freestyle (4th – 2:15.31); 100-yard backstroke (6th – 1:10.47).
•Berkley Hoffman – 100-yard butterfly (5th – 1:27.14).
•Sierra Townley – 50-yard freestyle (6th – 30.20).
•Emma Bryant – 100-yard breaststroke (6th – 1:42.42).
