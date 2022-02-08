Jackson County swimmers Desi Quiles and Samuel Bilyashevych competed at the state swim meet Saturday at Georgia Tech and both had success in multiple events. The two were also members of relay teams which competed in preliminary races.
Quiles' best performance was a 6th place finish in the 100-yard butterfly, she finished with a time of 59.12. Bilyashevych's best performance was a 10th place finish in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:03.00. He also finished 12th in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 53.84.
Quiles was a member of the 200-yard medley relay team with Carley Pruiett, Madelyn English and Sierra Townley; and the 200-yard freestyle relay team with Townley, Pruiett and Scarlett Maxey. The medley relay squad swam a 2:07.72 in the prelims, while the freestyle relay team swam a 1:52.08.
Bilyashevych swam on the 200-yard freestyle relay team with Ryan Robinson, Cullen Branch and Harrison Mosley. They swam a 1:38.83 in the prelims.
"The state relays fought hard on Friday in the State Prelims," said head coach Savannah Holbrook. "Both boys and girls 200-yard freestyle relays dropped time but unfortunately did not place in the top 30. The swimmers though were very proud of their personal bests as a team.
"Desi Quiles and Samuel Bilyashevych both returned for finals on Saturday after swimming their personal bests in their events on Friday."
