The region championship trophy will be awarded next week, and the Jackson County boys’ tennis team has positioned itself well to be the recipient.
The Panthers are the No. 1 seed for the Region 8-AAAAA boys’ tournament set for Tuesday (April 13) and Wednesday (April 14) at Victor Lord Park in Winder.
Jackson County will vie for its second region title in four years (no region title was awarded in 2020).
The Panthers defeated Greenbrier 3-2 on the road last Tuesday (March 30) to win the 8-AAAAA regular season title and earn the top seed for the Region 8-AAAAA tournament.
With the match tied 2-2, the No. 2 doubles tandem of Bo Reeves and Garrett Julian delivered a a 6-3, 6-1 victory to seal the win. Reeves and Julian held a slim 4-3 lead in the first set before winning the last two games, while the pair dominated the second set.
No. 1 singles player Kade Graves rolled past Greenbrier’s top singles player, winning 6-1, 6-1 to extend his winning streak to 23 matches and push his Universal Tennis Rating to 9.46. At 57-6, he is one win away from the school’s all-time wins record.
Drake Tatar provided a convincing win at No. 2 singles, winning 6-2, 6-0.
Jackson County fell 5-0 in the girls’ match and will be seeded between fourth and sixth for the region tournament. The team is tied for fourth in the region standings currently.
