The Jackson County tennis teams played in the Rome Tennis Tournament last weekend. The boys went 1-2 while the girls went 3-1.
The Lady Panthers finishing in third. They won the first round against North Springs 3-1, the lone loss came with MaiXuan Johnson playing at one singles. In round two, Wheeler beat Jackson County 3-0, winning at one, two, and three singles.
In the next match, Jackson County beat Jefferson 4-1 by winning all three singles and at two doubles. Johnson won at line one singles, Brooklyn Clerici won at line two singles, Emma Uesseler won at three singles. Hanna Lee and Sydney Gordon won at line two doubles.
Then, the girls beat River Ridge JV for third place 4-1. the lone loss came at one doubles.
In the first round, the boys lost 3-1. Drake Tatar won at line one singles, claiming lone win for the first round against Wheeler JV. The Panthers lost at lines two singles, three singles, and one doubles (two doubles didn't finish their match).
In round two, Jackson County played Jefferson and lost 3-2. Tatar claimed the first victory of the day. Jefferson won two consecutive points, winning at one doubles and three singles almost simultaneously. Then, the Panthers scored their second win at two doubles to tie the match 2-2. At line two singles, the Jefferson player outlasted Anderson Ruffner 7-5, 6-4.
In the final round, Jackson County beat River Ridge JV 4-0, winning at every line but two singles, which was stopped after the four lines pulled their points at about the same time. Drake finished undefeated, winning at one singles. At one doubles, Anderson Ruffner and Charlie Fox won. At two doubles, Mason McMenomy and Will Stevens won. At three singles, Collier Uesseler outlasted his opponent. Overall, the boys are 1-3 on the year.
