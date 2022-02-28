The Jackson County tennis teams competed at Jekyll Island over the weekend (Feb. 25-26). The girls went 1-2 in the Jekyll Jam Tournament, while the boys were 0-3.
In the first round, the girls faced the host, LaGrange and lost 5-0. The doubles teams played the closest matches. At one doubles, Ella Hardegree and Lizzie Ivey lost 6-3, 6-2. At two doubles, Hanna Lee and Sydney Gordon bounced back from losing the first set 6-0 to losing the second set 6-4.
In the second round, Hanna Lee and Lizzie Ivey earned the Panthers' lone victory against Brantley County 7-6, 7-5. Jackson County lost to Brantley County 4-1. Both Brantley County and LaGrange reached the Elite Eight in 2021 at their respective classifications.
In the final round of competition, the Lady Panthers beat Glynn Academy 4-1. At one singles, Mai Xuan Johnson won. At three singles, Ava Grace Morrison made her varsity debut and won in three sets 4-6, 6-1, 10-8. Jackson County also took both doubles points. Hanna Lee and Lizzie Ivey played strong and won at one doubles, and Ella Hardegree and Sydney Gordon won their match at two doubles. the lone loss of the day was at two singles.
The boys faced super tough competition throughout the tournament. In the first round, LaGrange won most matches with a 6-0, 6-0 score. Ryan Welch came closest to winning at three singles, losing 6-4, 6-3.
In the second round, the Panthers faced Brantley County and lost 5-0. Both LaGrange's and Brantley County's boys made Elite Eight in the state tournament last year. In the final round, the boys were much more competitive against Savannah Country Day but lost. Savannah Country Day also made final 8 in its class.
After the tournament, the girls team has a 4-4 record on the year, while the boys have a 1-6 record.
