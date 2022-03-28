The Jackson County boys' and girls' teams won against Johnson 3-2 on Thursday (Mar. 24) to keep pace with Loganville for second place in the Region 8-AAAAA standings.
The girls started the night with a big win at one doubles when Lizzie Ivey and Sydney Gordon beat their opponents 6-0, 6-1, giving Jackson County (10-7, 5-1 Region 8-AAAAA) a 1-0 advantage. Johnson would come back to even the score 1-1 at one singles where Mai Xuan Johnson lost 4-6, 6-0, 0-1 (8-10).
With the score even at 1-1, Hanna Lee and Ella Hardegree re-established the Lady Panthers' lead with a 6-1, 6-1 victory at two doubles. At two singles, Emma Uesseler ensured the Panther's victory with a 6-3, 6-3 win, putting extending the lead to 3-1 on the day. In the final match of the day, Brooklyn Clerici lost a close match at three singles 7-6, 6-3 which made the final score 3-2.
The boys opened with a huge 6-0, 6-0 victory with the line one doubles team of Charlie Fox and Anderson Ruffner. Not to be outdone, Drake Tatar equaled their success with his own 6-0, 6-0 victory at one singles, giving Jackson County (7-9, 5-1 Region 8-AAAAA) a 2-0 lead with three matches left to play.
Johnson would take the first of the remaining three matches with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Conrad Satkofsky to close the gap to 2-1. However, in the next match, Riley Baugh and Ryan Welch would secure the match 6-0, 6-2, putting the Panthers up 3-1. In the last match of the night, Johnson earned their second victory with a three-set thriller. Their line three-player battled past Will Stevens 4-6, 6-1, 10-7 to make the final score 3-2.
The win also ensured that the Panthers will face Loganville for second place in the region on Tuesday (Mar. 29).
JACKSON COUNTY 4, EASTSIDE 1
The Panthers and Lady Panthers returned to their winning ways Tuesday (Mar. 22) as they both secured 4-1 victories against Eastside.
The girls lost the first match of the day at two singles when Emma Uesseler lost 6-4, 6-1, that match would be Eastside's only victory of the day.
Mai Xuan Johnson began the turnaround with a 6-1, 7-6 win at one singles to tie the match at 1-1. Then, Brooklyn Clerici pummeled her opponent 6-1, 6-0 to push the Lady Panthers ahead 2-1. After she finished, Lizzie Ivey and Sydney Gordon sealed the victory at line one doubles 6-2, 6-3. At two doubles, Ella Hardegree and Hanna Lee earned Jackson County's final point of the day with a 6-1, 6-0 win to make the score 4-1.
For the boys, the day went much like the girls. They lost at two singles to begin the day with Conrad Satkofsky going down 6-1, 6-0 to put the Eagles up 1-0. Just like the girls' match, it would be Eastside's only win of the day.
Drake Tatar righted the ship with a 6-0, 6-2 win at one singles to tie the match 1-1. The next victory came at one doubles where Mason McMenomy and Anderson Ruffner battled to 6-4. 6-2 win, putting the Panthers up 2-1. Then, Charlie Fox came through with a 6-0, 7-6 victory to secure the needed three wins to earn the victory. Finally, at two doubles, Riley Baugh and Ryan Welch triumphed 6-0, 6-2 to end the day and give Jackson County the 4-1 win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.