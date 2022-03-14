The Jackson County boys and girls tennis teams earned tight 3-2 victories on Thursday (Mar. 10) against Walnut Grove to remain undefeated in region play.
Drake Tatar earned the boys their first win of the day, 6-3, 6-0 at one singles to take a 1-0 lead. Shortly after his match ended, Walnut Grove evened the score 1-1 with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Conrad Satkofsky at two singles.
Mason McMenomy and Anderson Ruffner won 6-1, 6-4 at one doubles, to help the Panthers pull ahead 2-1. At two doubles, Riley Baugh and Ryan Welch secured the victory with a 6-1, 6-2 win, extending the lead to 3-1.
At line three singles, Walnut Grove ended the night with a 6-0, 6-4 victory over Will Stevens, making the final score 3-2. The boys moved their overall record to 5-8 and 3-0 in Region 8-AAAAA.
The girls’ night began with a close loss at one doubles. Hanna Lee and Lizzie Ivey fought hard in a 7-5, 6-2 loss that gave Walnut Grove a 1-0 lead. Mai Xuan Johnson lost one of the closest matches of the season at one singles 7-6, 2-6, 1-0 (10-8), putting Walnut Grove up 2-0.
The Lady Panthers got their first victory of the night when Walnut Grove forfeited line three singles, which cut the score to 2-1.
In the longest match of the evening, Emma Uesseler fought through a tough 7-6, 5-7, 1-0 (10-5) victory at line two singles to even the overall match score at 2-2. It all came down to line two doubles where Ella Hardegree and Sydney Gordon battled to a 6-4, 6-0 win to secure the team victory and move the girls’ team to 8-6 overall and 3-0 in Region 8-AAAAA.
Region play continues on Wednesday at Loganville.
