Both Jackson County boys' and girls' tennis teams lost to Greenbrier 5-0 Thursday (Mar. 17). The losses are the Panthers' first in Region 8-AAAAA play this season.
The Lady Panthers struggled against Greenbrier. The Wolfpack earned their first point with a 6-0, 6-0 win at one doubles over Lizzie Ivey and Hanna Lee. Shortly following that loss, Emma Uesseler lost at two singles 6-0, 6-2 to put the Panthers in a hole 2-0.
Mai Xuan Johnson, then, lost at one singles 6-3, 6-1 to seal the loss. Closing out the day, Brooklyn Clerici lost 6-0, 6-2 at three singles, and the doubles team of Sydney Gordon and Ella Hardegree lost at two doubles, 6-1, 6-1.
The boys lost, but their matches were very competitive. At one singles, Drake Tatar fought for two hours in a 7-5, 7-5 loss. At two singles, Conrad Satkofsky lost 6-1, 6-2. At one doubles, Mason McMenomy and Anderson Ruffner struggled in a 6-1, 6-1 loss. At two doubles, Riley Baugh and Ryan Welch played a very competitive second set in a 6-0, 6-3 loss. At three singles, Charlie Fox lost 7-6 (7-4), 6-3 in a very competitive match.
The loss for the girls made their record 8-7 overall and 3-1 in the region. For the boys, the loss made their record 5-9 overall and 3-1 in the region. Both teams look to rebound in region play next week against Eastside and Johnson.
