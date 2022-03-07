Both Jackson County's boys and girls tennis teams won their matches against Clarke Central on Thursday (Mar. 3) to improve to 2-0 in the Region 8-AAAAA play.
The girls earned their first victory of the night when Hanna Lee and Lizzie Ivey won at one doubles 6-2, 6-0. They began the match down 0-2 before they won the next twelve games in a row to close out the match.
Then, Clarke Central earned its first victory at two singles when Emma Uesseler went down 6-2, 6-4. That victory tied the match 1-1. The next match to finish was at one singles where Mai Xuan Johnson fought for a victory, winning 6-3, 7-5, which put the Lady Panthers up 2-1. Shortly after Mai Xuan finished, Clarke Central evened the match at 2-2 when Sydney Gordon and Ella Hardegree lost at two doubles 7-6, 1-6, 1-0 (10-4).
The girls' night came down to Brooklyn Clerici at line three singles, and it went all three sets. She pulled out the victory at line three singles 6-1, 4-6, 1-0 (13-11). Her win gave Jackson County the 3-2 edge it needed, and the girls moved to 6-4 overall and 2-0 in region play.
The boys had an easier time in their match against Clarke Central, winning 4-1. Drake Tatar got on the board first with a 6-0, 6-1 victory at line one singles. Around the same time, Clarke Central evened the match at 1-1 with its lone victory of the night when Conrad Satkofsky lost 6-1, 6-0 at line two singles.
Mason McMenomy and Anderson Ruffner helped Jackson County retake the lead with a 6-0, 6-1 victory at line one doubles. Then, Riley Baugh and Ryan Welch ensured the victory with a 6-0, 6-1 victory at two doubles, giving the Panthers an insurmountable lead of 3-1. Charlie Fox made his varsity singles debut with a huge 6-0, 6-4 region win to push towards a 4-1 victory to over Clarke Central. The boys improved their record to 3-6 overall and 2-0 in the region.
JACKSON COUNTY VS. APALACHEE
The boys' and girls' tennis teams earned big victories against Apalachee on Tuesday (Mar. 2).
The girls opened region play with a 5-0 victory. At line one singles, Mai Xuan Johnson started down 1-0 in the first set before winning the first set 6-1. She and went on to win the second set 6-2.
At two singles, Emma Uesseler played an almost perfect match, winning 6-1, 6-0. At three singles, Brooklyn Clerici battled to a 6-1, 6-0 victory. At one doubles, Hanna Lee and Sydney Gordon closed out two perfect sets with a 6-0, 6-0 win. At two doubles, Ella Hardegree and Ava Grace Morrison equaled line one doubles' success with their own 6-0, 6-0 victory.
The boys got back into winning form against Apalachee, earning a 5-0 victory. At one singles, Drake Tatar scored two perfect sets, finishing 6-0, 6-0.
Jackson County began the day before that match with a 1-0 start when Apalachee forfeited line two doubles to Riley Baugh and Ryan Welch. At one doubles, Mason McMenomy and Anderson Ruffner battled to a 6-0, 6-0 perfect victory as well. At two singles, Conrad Satkofsky earned a 6-1, 6-0 win, and at three singles, Charlie Fox fought past his opponent 6-0, 6-1.
