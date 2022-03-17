Three Jackson County seniors will continue their football careers in the state of Virginia.
Isaiah Maxey and Dalton Norton have both signed with Southern Virginia (Buena Vista, Virginia) and Anthony Finley has signed with Averett (Danville, Virginia).
The trio held a joint signing ceremony Wednesday (March 16) at the Jackson County High School auditorium.
Maxey, Norton and Finley helped lead the Panthers to a 5-6 season this past fall and a state playoff berth, the program’s first since 2017.
Maxey is headed to Division III Southern Virginia as a quarterback after splitting time at the position during his Panther career. He completed 51-of-94 passes this past fall for 722 yards with seven touchdowns against four interceptions.
“He has a great arm, terrific arm,” Jackson County coach Rich McWhorter said. “You could say this about a lot of guys, but if he was a guy who was taller and heavier and all that, then he would have been a higher-level (recruit). A very intelligent kid. He’ll do really well.”
McWhorter, who praised both Maxey’s vision and anticipation as a passer, said Maxey has the quickest release of any quarterback he’s been around in this three-plus decades of coaching. He sees an opportunity for Maxey to work his way up the depth chart at Southern Virginia.
“I wouldn’t at all be surprised if he ends up being a starting quarterback at the next level for Southern (Virginia),” McWhorter said.
As for Finley, who caught 35 passes for 328 yards and three touchdowns his past season, his ability to go up and get the ball at receiver are among the highlights of his skillset.
“Anthony is a guy that we felt like anytime we wanted to throw that 50-50 ball, he was athletic enough and had enough ability to go up and pull it down,” McWhorter said.
But McWhorter noted that Finley could easily play on the other side of the ball in college with his ability.
“For Averett, they’re going to have to make a decision with him because he’s a good enough athlete to where he could play at corner, at safety and all the receiver spots — the slots or the outsides,” he said. “He’s got a build on him where he can go down and cover kicks on punts and kicks, and he can do a lot of things for them.”
McWhorter added that Averett, which plays in Division III, is "excited to have him (Finley)."
“Looking at their roster, I think he’s going to fit right in and probably be one of their better athletes to have on their roster,” he said.
Meanwhile, Norton enters his college career as a receiver who runs “terrific routes” and has a great deal of upside, according to McWhorter.
“He’s going to be a guy, again, when he gets there, gets in the wide receiver room, his stature, he won’t stand out with his height and weight, but once he gets going, and once he starts running routes, and just does so many things right, I think you’re going to see him, again, find a place on their roster and do a great job,” McWhorter said.
And the Panther coach said Norton will continue to develop.
“I think, Dalton, his best football is still ahead of him,” McWhorter said. “It would have been great to have another year, or even two, to see him continue to develop. I think he’ll do a great job for them.”
McWhorter said he expects all three players “will do a great job in the classroom.”
“No. 1, at the end of the day, after four or five years, you’d love to see them walk across the state and get that diploma,” he said. “At the end of the day, that’s what we want for them.”
The veteran coach added that it’s always a special moment when players sign at the next level.
“I’ve been lucky to have a lot of kids sign at all different levels,” McWhorter said. “And every one of them has a story, and it’s going to be exciting to see how these guys develop.”
