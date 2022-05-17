Jackson County High School sent a 400 meter runner and a relay team to the state track meet held at Kinnett Stadium in Columbus over the weekend.
Kamryn-Shaw Foreman placed 16th in the 400 meter dash with a time of 1:01.80.
Jackson County’s 4x200 meter relay team of Jayden Hibbert, Elijah Ling, Javier Martinez and Markel Oliver placed 15th.
Seventh through 16th place was only separated by one second during the relay race.
