The Jackson County track and field team competed at Habersham Central on Thursday (Mar. 3) and Panthers were at the front of the pack all day long.
The Panthers competed against Habersham Central, Rabun County and White County. 12 different athletes achieved top three finishes, not counting relay teams.
HIGHLIGHTS
•girls relay teams – 4x200-meter (1st – 1:56.55); 4x400-meter (2nd – 5:03.30); 4x100-meter (3rd – 56.38).
•boys relay teams – 4x100-meter (1st – 44.62); 4x200-meter (1st – 1:33.70); 4x400-meter (2nd – 4:10.20); 4x800-meter (2nd – 9:54.18).
•Kamryn Shaw-Foreman – 200-meter dash (1st – 27.98); 400-meter dash (1st – 1:06.15); 100-meter dash (2nd – 13.48).
•Erin O'Brien – 3200-meter run (1st – 13:04.18); 1600-meter run (2nd – 6:04.07).
•Kennedy Harris – 200-meter dash (2nd – 28.79); 100-meter dash (6th – 14.36).
•Jayden Hibbert – 400-meter dash (2nd – 55.53); 200-meter dash (4th – 24.10).
•Chris Baxter – 300-meter hurdles (2nd – 46.94); 110-meter hurdles (4th – 18:44).
•Jesse Combs – discus (2nd – 122-1); shot put (10th – 33-8).
•Javier Martinez – 200-meter dash (3rd – 23.65); 100-meter dash (10th – 12.09).
•Gracie Herrin – 400-meter dash (3rd – 1:11.63); 100-meter hurdles (3rd – 18.86).
•Morgan Eldridge – 1600-meter run (3rd – 6:22.03); 3200-meter run (3rd – 14:08.77).
•Alex Southivong – 3200-meter run (3rd – 12:48.91).
•Ella Johnson – 300-meter hurdles (3rd – 57.72); 100-meter hurdles (10th – 25.90).
•Elijah Ling – long jump (3rd – 19-7); 100-meter dash (5th – 11.82); 200-meter dash (5th – 24.21).
•Markel Oliver – 100-meter dash (4th – 11.71).
•Chandler Blake – 400-meter dash (4th – 1:12.74); high jump (5th – 4-8).
•Angel Mattox – long jump (4th – 13-9); 200-meter dash (7th – 30.46); 100-meter dash (9th – 14.90).
•Daniel Stites – discus (4th – 102-10); shot put (6th – 35-9).
•Kendall Goetzman – 3200-meter run (4th – 14:48.63); 1600-meter run (5th – 6:39.06).
•Elana Damico – 400-meter dash (6th – 1:14.54).
•Zack Scott – 400-meter dash (6th – 58.90); triple jump (9th – 34-8).
•Caleb Warren – 1600-meter run (6th – 5:27.24); 800-meter run (7th – 2:23.63).
•Kennedy Stone – long jump (6th – 12-10).
•Braden Damico – 400-meter dash (8th – 58.92).
•Destiny Thompson – long jump (7th – 12-8.5).
•Audrianna Lindquist – shot put (7th – 26-1).
•Anna Maxey – 200-meter dash (8th – 30.68).
•Jacob Coombs – 400-meter dash (8th – 59.47); long jump (10th – 16-10).
•Callin Anderson – 800-meter run (8th – 3:12.76); 1600-meter run (9th – 7:17.20).
•Jordan Starling – 1600-meter run (8th – 7:15.14).
•Katelyn Merritt – long jump (8th – 12-5).
•Angelica Jiminez – discus (8th – 64-1).
•Brooklyn Bruce – shot put (8th – 25-6); discus (9th – 61-7).
•Emma Shiver – 300-meter hurdles (9th – 1:12.48).
•Javon Hollis – 400-meter dash (9th – 59.67); 800-meter run (9th – 2:26.36).
•Brayden Bejin – 110-meter hurdles (9th – 22.68); 300-meter hurdles (9th – 55.03).
•Jayda Jordan – long jump (9th – 11-11).
•Payton Hallen-Banks – shot put (9th – 25-1).
•Kyle Steeb – shot put (9th – 34-4).
•Ashley Pineda – 400-meter dash (10th – 1:24.05).
•Kaden Lane – 110-meter hurdles – (10th – 22.84).
•Drew Scott – 800-meter run (10th – 2:27.28); triple jump (10th – 34-5).
