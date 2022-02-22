The Jackson County track and field opened the 2022 season Wednesday (Feb. 16) at Apalachee. Erin O'Brien had the Panthers' only first place finish, but numerous Jackson County athletes had top 10 finishes.
Jackson County's athletes competed against those from Apalachee, Buford, Grayson, Johnson and Lanier.
TOP RESULTS
•Erin O'Brien – 1600-meter run (1st – 6:00.24); 800-meter run (3rd – 2:47.00).
•Kamryn Shaw-Foreman – 400-meter dash (2nd – 1:04.92); 200-meter dash (4th – 28.59); 800-meter (4th – 2:48.48).
•Gracie Herrin – 100-meter hurdles (2nd – 18:97).
•boys relay – 4x400-meter (2nd – 4:17.70); 4x100-meter (4th – 48.52); 4x800-meter relay (4th – 10:12.82); 4x200-meter (5th – 1:47.18).
•Jesse Combs – discus (2nd – 110-9).
•Morgan Eldridge – 1600-meter run (3rd – 6:12.40); 800-meter run (7th – 2:53.57);
•girls relay – 4x100-meter (3rd – 1:04.53); 4x200-meter (3rd – 2:00.91); 4x400-meter (4th – 5:42.18).
•Kendall Goetzman – 3200-meter run (4th – 14:40.08); 800-meter run (8th – 2:59.03);
•Emma Shiver – 110-meter hurdles (4th – 22:94); 300-meter hurdles (6th – 1:04.33).
•Katelyn Ziegler – high jump (4th – 4-2).
•Angelica Jimenez – discus (4th – 79-9); shot put (5th – 26-6).
•Silas Gillespie – high jump (4th – 5-2).
•Ella Johnson – 100-meter hurdles (5th – 23.24); 300-meter hurdles (7th – 1:08.32).
•Katelyn Merritt – long jump (5th – 13-5).
•Jaylin Pender – high jump (5th – 5-0); 300-meter hurdles (8th – 53.15).
•Javon Hollis – high jump (5th – 5-0).
•Daniel Stites – discus (5th – 103-11).
•Jayden Hibbert – 400-meter dash (6th – 55.30).
•Drew Scott – 800-meter dash (6th – 2:18.65); triple jump (10th – 31-0).
•Caleb Warren – 1600-meter run (6th – 5:19.70); 800-meter run (8th – 2:21.07).
•Chris Baxter – 110-meter hurdles (6th – 18:59); 300-meter hurdles (6th – 49.05).
•Elijah Ling – 100-meter dash (7th – 11.79); long jump (7th – 17-9.5); 200-meter dash (8th – 24.02).
•Brayden Bejin – 300-meter hurdles (7th – 53.03); 110-meter hurdles (9th – 23.09).
•Kaden Lane – 110-meter hurdles (8th – 22.75); 300-meter hurdles (9th – 56.52).
•Riley Konarski – triple jump (8th – 31-7.5).
•Phoebe Smith – shot put (8th – 21-10).
•Payton Hallen-Banks – shot put (9th – 21-3).
•Javier Martinez – 200-meter dash (10th – 24.20).
•Callin Anderson – 800-meter run (10th – 3:15.16).
•Kennedy Stone – long jump (10th – 11-5).
