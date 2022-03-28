Jackson County competed at the McDonald's Apalachee Invitational on Saturday (Mar. 26), both boys and girls finished 11th out of 12 squads.
Kamryn Shaw-Foreman had the Panthers' best overall finish with a 2nd place run in the 400-meter dash. She also placed 9th in the 200-meter dash and ran on the 4x400-meter relay team which finished 6th.
Markel Oliver had the best finish for the boys by placing 3rd in the 200-meter dash. He competed with the 4x100-meter and 4x200-meter relay teams that finished 8th and 9th respectively.
HIGHLIGHTS
•Kamryn Shaw-Foreman – 400-meter dash (2nd – 1:02.25); 200-meter dash (9th – 28.73).
•Markel Oliver – 200-meter dash (3rd – 23.61).
•Erin O'Brien – 1600-meter run (5th – 5:54.70).
•Gracie Herrin, Chandler Blake, Anna Maxey and Kamryn Shaw-Foreman – 4x400-meter relay (6th – 4:37.96).
•Jesse Combs – discus (7th – 114-9).
•Angelica Jiminez – shot put (7th – 29-1.5).
•Chris Baxter – 110-meter hurdles (8th – 110-meter hurdles); 300-meter hurdles (10th – 46.54).
•Shane Gibson, Elijah Ling, Armand Long and Markel Oliver – 4x100-meter relay (8th – 45.48).
•Morgan Eldridge – 1600-meter run (9th – 6:12.53).
•Shane Gibson, Elijah Ling, Braden Damico and Markel Oliver – 4x200-meter relay (9th – 1:37.07).
•Kennedy Stone – long jump (9th – 14-3).
•Ava Borah – 100-meter dash (10th – 13.81); 200-meter dash (10th – 28.81).
•Ava Borah, Angel Mattox, Gracie Herrin and Kennedy Harris – 4x100-meter relay (10th – 54.43).
•Elijah Ling – long jump (10th – 18-9.5).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.