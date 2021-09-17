Jackson County opened Region 8-AAAAA play Wednesday with a loss to Loganville in five sets.
Both squads had “Jeckle and Hyde” performances. Loganville won the first, third and fifth sets by scores of 25-12, 25-16 and 15-9. The Panthers won the second and fourth sets 25-20 and 25-10.
“Loganville has had a really good program for a long time,” said head coach Ron Fowler. “We had a five-set war last year, we actually finished the regular season region schedule at their place. We expected nothing less today. Today, they were the better team, sometimes you have to tip your hat to them. They made a couple more plays than we did. In the end, that was the difference in the game.
“I think [recovering from blowouts in first and third sets] shows a lot about the character of our girls. They believe in each other, they believe in themselves. One of our mottos all year has been ‘flush it.’ Whether it’s the best play of your life of the worst play of your life. Just flush it, move on to the next point… We did a great job of that tonight.”
Katie Hitt led the squad with 12 kills across the five sets. Sydney McCutcheon had 29 assists, while Ruthie Fowler, Cadence Thao and Carys Thao each had 12 digs.
Jackson County resumes Region 8-AAAAA play on Tuesday (Sept. 21) with a five-set match at Apalachee.
