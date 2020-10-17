BLOCK

Jackson County's Rebecca Teague (left) and Kassidy Gross go up for a block during region-tournament action earlier this week. The Panthers finished as the No. 3 seed out of 8-AAAAA for the state tournament. 

 Photo by Ben Munro

The Jackson County volleyball team will enter the state tournament as a No. 3 seed after a 25-21, 18-25, 25-13, 25-19 win over Walnut Grove Saturday (Oct. 17) at Greenbrier on the final day of the Region 8-AAAAA tournament.

The Panthers will face Northview on the road in the first round of the state tournament (day and time to be announced).

