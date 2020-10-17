The Jackson County volleyball team will enter the state tournament as a No. 3 seed after a 25-21, 18-25, 25-13, 25-19 win over Walnut Grove Saturday (Oct. 17) at Greenbrier on the final day of the Region 8-AAAAA tournament.
The Panthers will face Northview on the road in the first round of the state tournament (day and time to be announced).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.