The Jackson County volleyball team’s season ended Saturday at McIntosh, the defending AAAAA State Champions.
The Panthers lost to the Chiefs 3-0, but the match was closer than the score suggests. Jackson County (20-17, 6-2 Region 8-AAAAA) lost the first set by a narrow 25-23 score. Neither team could find any separation until McIntosh rallied with the set tied 23-23. The Chiefs scored the last two points to win the set.
The beginning of the second set was just as close with the Panthers trailing 10-8 early on. However, the rest of the set was all McIntosh as the Chiefs ended on a 15-2 run to win 25-10. Facing elimination, Jackson County kept the beginning of the third set close as well, but McIntosh eventually pulled away to win 25-15.
The Sweet 16 is the furthest Jackson County has advanced in the AAAAA State Playoffs. The Panthers reached the Final Four in the AAA State Playoffs in 2019, and were a regular of the later rounds of the playoffs in Class AAA prior to jumping to Class AAAAA.
Jackson County now moves on from the leadership of four program stalwarts; Kassidy Gross, Katie Hitt, Carys Thao and Gracie Herrin. However, the Panthers relied on a deep roster in 2021 and should have confidence in the leadership of rising seniors Cadence Thao, Rebecca Teague, and Ansley Herrin. Rising juniors Sydney McCutcheon and Ruthie Fowler will also provide leadership next season.
