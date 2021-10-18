The Jackson County volleyball team fell short of its goal of winning a Region 8-AAAAA Championship on Saturday (Oct. 16), falling to No. 1 seed Greenbrier in the Region Championship Game at Greenbrier.
The Panthers lost to the Wolfpack 3-1. Jackson County won a dramatic third set 27-25 to prolong the championship match, but Greenbrier took the fourth set 25-19. The Wolfpack won the first two sets 25-16 and 25-13. Jackson County will enter the AAAAA State Playoffs as the No. 2 seed.
Jackson County reached the region championship match after sweeping Eastside 3-0 on Tuesday (Oct. 12) and Loganville 3-0 on Thursday (Oct. 14) in the region tournament. After opening region play in the regular season 2-1, Jackson County won its last four region matchups and only dropped one set to enter the tournament as the No. 3 seed.
Jackson County’s season continues on Tuesday (Oct. 19) at home against No. 3 seed Villa Ricca in the first round of the AAAAA State Playoffs. Round two of the playoffs is Saturday (Oct. 23). If the Panthers win, they’ll either travel to No. 1 seed McIntosh from Region 2-AAAAA or host No. 4 seed Dutchtown from Region 4-AAAAA.
