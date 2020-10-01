In a battle of region unbeatens, Jackson County was swept in three close sets against 26-0 Greenbrier Thursday (Oct. 1) in falling to 18-10 on the year.
Greenbrier is ranked No. 5 in Class AAAAA.
Playing on the road, Panthers lost the first set, 25-19, before forcing extra points in the second set in a 27-25 loss. Jackson County then dropped the final set 25-22.
Sophie Harris and Katie Hitt each finished with six kills. Hitt added three aces and nine digs, while Harris had 10 digs. Carys Thao totaled five kills, six digs and three aces. Cadence Thao finished with 14 digs, while Sydney McCutcheon had 19 assists and eight digs.
Jackson County returns to action Tuesday (Oct. 6) at 6 p.m. against region opponent Apalachee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.