Facing one of the best No. 2 seeds in the state tournament, the Jackson County volleyball team’s season ended with a four-set loss on the road to Northview Tuesday (Oct. 20) in the first round.
The No. 3-seeded Panthers dropped the first two sets to the Titans 25-8 and 25-21 before picking up a 25-23 win in the third set. Northview, however, ended the match and the Panthers’ season with a 25-19 victory in the fourth set.
Panther coach Ron Fowler said going into the match that Northview, “in most regions, they would be a one seed.”
Rebecca Teague led Jackson County with eight kills and three blocks. Gracie Herrin added seven kills. Ruthie Fowler had six kills, four aces and 15 digs.
Sydney McCutcheon totaled 28 assists, 11 digs, four kills and four aces. Sophie Harris finished with 22 digs, while Ansley Herrin had 12 digs. Katie Hits recorded 17 digs and four kills.
With the loss, the Panthers finished the season at 21-13 in Fowler’s first year back with the program after a two-year stint at Colquitt County. Fowler first coached the Panthers from 2016-2017, leading Jackson County to a Sweet 16 and Elite Eight appearance.
The Panthers will lose no seniors off this team heading into next year.
