Not only is Ron Fowler the coach of a 4-0 team, he’s the coach of a team he says is plenty entertaining to watch.
The Jackson County volleyball team remained unbeaten with a two-set home win over rival East Jackson (25-11, 25-21) on Aug. 18, one in which he praised his team for extending rallies and scrapping for points.
“There were a lot of points that, honestly, I felt at times that the point was going to be over,” Fowler said. “And our girls just find a way to lay out and get it back. I told them, I said sometimes it’s just exciting to just be a fan and watch them play the game like that.”
The Panthers opened the night with a 25-9, 25-18 win over Flowery Branch, while East Jackson — playing its first matches of the year — fell to Flowery Branch in the second match of the night (25-27, 25-19, 10-15) before the two county rivals faced off against one another.
The Panthers won the first set handily after briefly trailing 5-3. With the opening set tied 6-6, Jackson County pulled ahead with a block point from Kassidy Gross, which began a run of six straight points. The Panthers never looked back from there.
Jackson County then jumped out to a 12-4 lead in the second set after a run of five-straight points, but East Jackson rallied to within two points multiple times in an effort to force a third set. But with Jackson County ahead 24-21, Gross served up an ace on match point to end the night.
East Jackson coach Candace Crenshaw said she was proud of how her team fought back in the second set.
“It’s early, it’s our first night out,” she said. “They’ve got to build their confidence, and just believe in themselves. They’re good ball players, and it’s just got to kind of come together, and it will.”
Meanwhile, Fowler said he was “very pleased” with his team’s win.
“Anytime you come out, especially with a rivalry game like this, emotions are high and there are nerves,” he said. “I thought our girls did a really good job of managing those nerves and finding a way to get it done in the end.”
East Jackson moves on to a pair of Thursday home matches against East Hall and Putnam County starting at 6 p.m. Jackson County is off until Aug. 27 when it plays Lanier and Brookwood at Lanier as the Panthers attempt to remain unbeaten.
Fowler said his young squad is happy to simply be back on the floor.
“We’re a young team, no seniors on the team, and we’ve got three freshmen that are in the rotation for us every day, and not only that, we’ve had some great leadership from our upperclassmen,” Fowler said. “ … These girls, they’ve come together, they’ve bonded, and I think they’re excited, to be totally honest with you, to be back in school and being around people and getting to play in front of fans.”
