JACKSON — The Jackson County volleyball team didn’t linger too long with its post-match celebration. Having qualified for the Class AAA Elite Eight for the third-straight year, reaching the quarterfinals is becoming the standard, not the exception.
The Panthers (36-11) swept No. 1 seed Jackson (Butts County) High School 3-0 (25-18, 25-23, 25-16) Tuesday on the road to secure their latest trip to the Elite Eight. They will play at North Hall Saturday (no time has been announced).
Second-year Jackson County coach Jeff White said he was proud of his team for advancing this far again but also of how it reacted to the moment.
“I’m almost more proud of the fact that when the last ball went down, we didn’t act like that was our first time,” White said. “It was a nice little celebration, but I want our program, the kids coming up, I want them to feel like if they come to our school, you’re going to go to at least the Elite Eight.”
Senior setter Kylee Zimmer agreed that a trip to the quarterfinals is something of an expectation now.
“I think now, after three years in a row, we are a lot more confident with our play and expecting to win,” she said. “I think we came in knowing the level of the team and having a little more confidence than we might have had my freshman year or sophomore year.”
Against Jackson High School, a 31-win team, the Panthers got rolling in the first set after a kill from Carys Thao tied the score 8-8 and ignited a 10-3 run which put Jackson County up 17-11. Leading 23-18 later, the Panthers closed the opening set with kills from Gracie Herrin and Cara Wells.
They then outlasted the Red Devils in a pivotal second set. Tied 23-23, the Panthers were awarded a go-ahead point when a ball that landed out of play was ruled to have glanced off a Red Devil player’s finger tips. The Panthers then took set point after the Red Devils were called for a net violation.
“The second set was tough … and we got a couple good breaks at the end of that second set,” White said. “So, that was really tight. The first and third set, I thought we played really well.”
Jackson County controlled the third set, going ahead 13-10 after a kill from Thao ended a lengthy rally. The Panthers then won 10 of the next 14 points — which included and an ace from Zimmer and kills from Thao, Herrin, Wells and Katie Hitt — to build a 23-14 lead en route to closing out the match.
Jackson County moves on to the Elite Eight after having dropped five of eight matches prior to the state tournament.
“We lost some tough matches at the end of the season, and I scheduled them on purpose so we’d be ready for this,” White said. “To travel down here twice in three days was tough. I think we’re road warriors.”
The Panthers now look forward to a short road trip to North Hall for the quarterfinals. North Hall defeated Windsor Forrest in the Sweet 16.
“North Hall is really tough at home, and I think we’re going to be excited about the challenge,” White said.
Jackson County won’t waste any time getting prepared. Zimmer said the team is heading back to the gym Wednesday.
“So, we’re hoping to work as hard as we can,” she said.
Zimmer said it’s important that the team maintain “a championship mindset” going into that match.
“Having the confidence that we can make it past the Elite Eight and go to the Final Four … I think is a really big thing,” she said.
