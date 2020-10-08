JACKSON CO. VOLLEYBALL

Members of the Jackson County volleyball team cheer from the bench during a match earlier this week. The Panthers won a five-set match against Loganville Thursday (Oct. 8) to finish region play at 5-2. 

 Photo by Ben Munro

The Jackson County volleyball team outlasted Loganville on the road in a five-set match (25-17, 18-25, 18-25, 25-17, 15-13) Thursday (Oct. 8) to close its regular season. 

The Panthers are now 19-11 and 5-2 in Region 8-AAAAA play, earning a No. 3 seed for the region tournament. 

