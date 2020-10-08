The Jackson County volleyball team outlasted Loganville on the road in a five-set match (25-17, 18-25, 18-25, 25-17, 15-13) Thursday (Oct. 8) to close its regular season.
The Panthers are now 19-11 and 5-2 in Region 8-AAAAA play, earning a No. 3 seed for the region tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.