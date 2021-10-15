Jackson County is one win away from claiming the 2021 Region 8-AAAAA Championship. The Panthers earned a spot in the region championship match after sweeping Loganville on Thursday (Oct. 14).
Jackson County (19-15, 7-2 Region 8-AAAAA) won three hotly-competitive sets at Loganville; 25-21, 52-19 and 25-16. The victory was revenge for a 3-2 loss to the Red Devils at home back on Sept. 15.
The final round of the Region 8-AAAAA Tournament takes place at Greenbrier this Saturday (Oct. 16). Greenbrier won the first match against Jackson County 3-2 on Oct. 23. Jackson County plays the Wolfpack at 2 p.m.
