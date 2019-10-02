The Jackson County volleyball team split a pair of matches Tuesday (Oct. 1), losing to Athens Academy but beating Athens Christian to earn a school-record 33rd win of the season.
The Panthers (33-10) fell to the 34-win Spartans 25-23, 25-22 but bounced back with a 25-15, 25-6 over the Eagles.
Jackson County closes its season Thursday (Oct. 3) with a 6 p.m. match at North Oconee.
The Panthers, the No. 1 seed for the Area 8-AAA tournament, will host the area semifinals and finals on Oct. 12.
Prior to this Tuesday's (Oct. 1) action, the Panthers split a pair of home matches Thursday (Sept. 26), losing to Dawson County and beating Winder-Barrow.
•Dawson Co. 2, Jackson Co. 1 (Sept. 26): The Panthers dropped a non-area match, falling to the Tigers 25-23 in the first set, winning the second set 25-18 and losing the third set 15-3. Cara Wells had seven kills, three aces and three digs, and Carys Thao recorded six kills, four digs and three aces. Kylee Zimmer totaled 16 assists and six digs.
•Jackson Co. 2, Winder-Barrow 0 (Sept. 26): Jackson County bounced back from its loss to Dawson County with a two-set win over Class AAAAAA Winder-Barrow, winning the first set 25-22 and the second set 25-17. Carys Thao led the Panthers with eight kills, four aces and four digs. Cara Wells added six kills, two aces and eight digs. Kylee Zimmer racked up 18 assists and five digs. Gia Moua finished with 12 digs.
