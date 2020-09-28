The Jackson County volleyball team swept Clarke Central 25-18, 25-20, 25-17 on Monday (Sept. 28) to move to 4-0 in Region 8-AAAAA play.
Carys Thao and and Sydney McCutcheon each tallied six kills, while McCutcheon had 22 assists, four aces and nine digs. Katie Hitt finished with 10 digs.
Jackson County was coming off a Friday-Saturday tournament at North Forsyth, which pitted it against some of the toughest teams in the state.
The Panthers fell to North Forsyth (25-16, 25-15), Pope (25-16, 25-9), Milton (10-25, 25-22, 12-15), Denmark (25-20, 25-17) and Sandy Creek (25-17, 25-20).
The Panthers (18-9) return to region action Thursday (Oct. 1) on the road against undefeated Greenbrier (24-0) in a key 8-AAAAA matchup.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.