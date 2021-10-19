The Jackson County volleyball team heads to the second round of the AAAAA State Playoffs following a three-set sweep of Villa Rica in the first round Tuesday (Oct. 19).
The Panthers swept the Wildcats in the best-of-five series. The first set was the closest of the match with Jackson County winning by a slim 25-22 margin. The last two sets weren't as close as the Panthers won 25-15 and 25-18 to win the series 3-0.
No. 2 seed Jackson County (20-16, 6-2 Region 8-AAAAA) travels to No. 1 seed McIntosh (21-12, 4-2 Region 2-AAAAA) for the second round of the playoffs this Saturday (Oct. 23). The Chiefs finished their season third in the region standings, but they won all three Region 2-AAAAA Tournament matches to claim the region crown.
