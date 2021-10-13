Now that the Jackson County volleyball team has guaranteed itself a spot in the AAAAA State Playoffs, the Panthers can now turn its full attention to the rest of the Region 8-AAAAA Tournament.
Jackson County 18-15, 6-2 Region 8-AAAAA) entered the tournament as the No. 3 seed and swept No. 6 Eastside 3-0 on Tuesday (Oct. 12) in the first round.
The Eagles put up a fight in the first set, but the Panthers ultimately won 25-17. That was the only set Eastside had a chance to win. The Panthers overwhelmed the Eagles in the last two sets 25-9 and 25-10.
The Panthers travel to Loganville on Thursday to play the No. 2 seed Red Devils. The region tournament concludes on Saturday (Oct. 16) at Greenbrier. The winners on Thursday will play for the Region 8-AAAAA Championship, while the losers will play for third place. No. 1 Greenbrier plays No. 4 Clarke Central on Thursday.
