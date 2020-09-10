A young Jackson County volleyball team continues to prove its mettle, this time taking down a big non-region opponent to continue a fast start in 2020.
The Panthers outlasted Oconee County in five sets 23-25, 25-22, 21-25, 25-16, 15-6 on the road Wednesday (Sept. 9) to improve to 13-3 in what coach Ron Fowler called “an exciting match.”
“It was a huge win for the program and a big confidence booster for our team as we approach region play,” Fowler said. “The atmosphere was one of the best we have played in all year with both teams and spectators bringing a lot of energy to the match. Oconee County has a rich tradition of winning in the sport of volleyball. Oconee County is very well coached and has a great group of athletes that play the game the right way … As a coach or player, these are the type matches we love being a part of.”
Fowler said his team’s defensive discipline and offensive consistency were major factors in the win.
He explained that his team capitalized on its speed advantage on the front row, while the team’s middles froze Oconee County’s middle blockers, allowing the Panther outside hitters to consistently attack against a single block.
Fowler also said the team’s right sides adjusted to double-block Oconee County’s middle hitter. Meanwhile, he said his back row adjusted to take away opportunities for Oconee County’s setter to dump the ball as well as tip opportunities for the Warriors’ hitters. At the same time, Jackson County benefitted from its setter play, with Sydney McCutcheon mixing up the sets and then dumping the ball over the net at opportune moments.
“We have a team full of great players that make plays in critical situations,” Fowler said. “Our team loves to play the game and we are at our best when we play relaxed and have fun.”
Jackson County is off until Sept. 15 when it hosts Chestatee. Fowler said he is not surprised by his team’s fast start.
“Getting off to a 13-3 start is obviously a great way to start the season, especially considering how young we are,” he said. “I am not surprised by our success though. We have a great group or girls that genuinely care about one another and our team chemistry is as good as I have ever seen. Our girls show up and work hard everyday in the classroom, in the weight room and at practice. The game is the reward for that hard work.”
