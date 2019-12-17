Four Jackson County wrestlers took first-place honors in girls’ competition Saturday (Dec. 14) at Lumpkin County.
Raven Cook, Montgomery Garland, Dawnsasia Burk and Bre Lumley all went undefeated to win their divisions.
“The rest of the girls wrestled well and continue to show great improvement,” coach Melissa Krause said. “Several of them wrestled boys and did great holding their own against them. I’m very proud of the girls’ effort and determination to succeed.”
The event was originally scheduled as a girls-only tournament, but some girls ended up mixing with the junior varsity boys. No team standings were tallied.
Jackson County will host its second-annual girls-only invitational Saturday (Dec. 21) at 9 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.