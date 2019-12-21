The Jackson County girls' wrestling team enjoyed another high finish in a tournament and did it this time on its own home floor.
The Panthers placed second at the Panther Clash Saturday (Dec. 21) with 100 points, 29.5 points behind first-place Alexander in the 14-team tournament.
Jackson County produced three first-place finishers: Dawnasia Burk (162), Jamie Helms (225) and Thora Saylor (102). Four other wrestlers placed: Raven Cook (second, 132), Bre Lumley (third, 172), Montgomery Garland (third, 142) and Lily Davis (fourth, 197).
The team is off until Jan. 4 when it will compete in the Harris County Queen of the Mountain tournament.
