The Jackson County girls’ wrestling team earned its second tournament title of the season with a victory at Saturday’s (Jan. 4) Harris County Queen of the Mountain tournament.
Raven Cook led the effort, taking first in her weight class while Bre Lumley, Jamie Helms, Lily Chavis and Montgomery Garland placed second in their divisions. Dawnasia Burk took third in her weight bracket.
“It was a great day overall, and all the girls fought hard and did well,” coach Melissa Krause said.
The Jackson County girls return to action Tuesday (Jan. 14) at Lumpkin County.
