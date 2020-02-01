It was a celebration 21 years in the making for the Panthers, who have been celebrating quite a bit this season.
With a school-record five individual area champions and 221 points Saturday (Feb. 1), the Jackson County wrestling team took home its first traditional area title since 1999. The Panthers finished 20 points ahead of second-place Jefferson, which hosted the tournament, in winning the 6-AAA trophy.
“(It’s) extremely satisfying,” Jackson County coach Jason Powers said of winning the title. “Especially considering the week that we had … We battled all kinds of stuff all week. Overcame a lot of adversity. Kids were just tough, and I knew that we were going to be tough coming into this.
“At this time of year, everybody is nicked up, banged up, a little bit sick. I’m extremely proud of our kids overcoming adversity, stepping on the mat, taking care of business and being able to come home with the area title.”
Nathan McCarter (138), Kaden Andreasen (160), Aiden Giroux (182), Tyler Wester (195) and Devonte Stephens (220) all delivered individual championships while Ramon Castillo (second, 113), Jett Gonzales (second, 126), Jacob Crumley (second, 152), Dalton Hunsinger (third, 120, Mario Boliver (third, 145). Cooper Hoffman (fourth, 106), Garrett Bennett (fourth, 170) and Tyler Vaughn (fourth, 285) all placed in the top four. Those 13 wrestlers will advance to the state sectionals at Pike County Friday and Saturday (Feb. 7-8).
Jackson County moved 13 of 14 wrestlers on to the next stage despite what Powers called a “pretty rough” first round on Saturday.
“We did not have a first-round that was very good at all,” Powers said. “However, they fought through the consos hard, won a lot of matches that were tough matches. A lot of them avenged losses to make sure they placed into the top four. It was just a huge wrestle-back round, and then a really good placement round as well.”
The area title is the latest benchmark in a season that has included winning the Panther Invitational for the first time in years, a third-place finish at the state duals and a dual victory over Jefferson for the first time since 2002.
Winning the title over Jefferson also avenged a loss to the Dragons in the 6-AAA area duals finals last month.
Wester, a senior wrestler, said the area championship was “pretty awesome, considering that we lost area duals.”
“It was just another chance for us to earn that title as a team, and it took a lot of hard work to accomplish it, but we did it, and it’s pretty awesome,” he said.
