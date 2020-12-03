While it will only be a one-day deal this year due to GHSA restrictions, Jackson County is set to host the annual Panther Invitational Saturday (Dec. 5, 9 a.m.).
The abbreviated tournament, however, should be no less compelling, according to Panther coach Jason Powers.
“It looks to be a great tournament again this year with plenty of top teams competing,” Powers said. “It is our goal to place several wrestlers in the finals and place many others.”
The 13-team field will include local schools Jefferson, Commerce and East Jackson.
Powers hopes for his team to place seven to eight wrestlers and be well-represented in the finals.
“If we can place seven or eight wrestlers and land two-third in the finals, that will be a great tournament,” Powers said. “We have the capability of doing that, but we will have to wrestle well. We will probably have to overcome some of our seeds to reach the finals, but all of this is possible.”
Jackson County is coming off recent dual wins over Madison County and Apalachee and a loss to Oconee County on Nov. 24. Jose Pacheco, Ramon Castillo, Jett Gonzales, Jacob Crumley and Drew Campbell all went undefeated on the day.
Powers noted that last week’s matches marked the first varsity experience for many of his wrestlers.
“They wrestled extremely hard and hopefully learned a lot from the matches,” he said. “We made mistakes, but all things we can go back in the room and work on. The goal is to get better every day.”
