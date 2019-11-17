Jackson County continued its winning ways on the wrestling mat, this time in dual action.
A week after hosting and winning the Panther Scramble, a traditional tournament, the Panthers went on the road and won the Gainesville Rig Red Rumble duals Saturday (Nov. 16), going 4-0 in the event.
The Panthers beat Murray County, Lakeview Academy, Creekview and Gainesville in winning the title.
Jackson County hosts Stephens County and Flowery Branch in a tri-match on Wednesday (Nov. 20) at home.
Check back later for more details.
