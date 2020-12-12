Jackson County split a pair of dual matches Friday and produced several high placers in an individual tournament on Saturday as the Panthers wrestlers continue to work their way into form this season.
“Even though we are in the second (full) week of December, I feel like we are still very early in the season,” Jackson County coach Jason Powers said. “We have not had very many matches at all, so we are still working on getting mat time in for our wrestlers.
“We are working on getting sharper in positions and many of our wrestlers are learning what it means to wrestle varsity and be part of a team. I expect that we will continue to improve throughout the season.”
Jackson County (3-2) grabbed a win over Towns County Friday (Dec. 11) and lost to match host Union County (44-33). The Panthers then turned their attention to Saturday’s (Dec. 12) tournament at Elbert County where Jose Pacheco placed first in the 106 class, while Cooper Hoffman (113), Ramon Castillo (120), Jett Gonzales (126) and Nolan Bell (132) all placed second.
The Panthers will host their senior night Wednesday (Dec. 16) against Stephens County and Monroe Area.
“Both will be solid teams, and we will have to wrestle with our best efforts to pull off two wins for our seniors,” Powers said.
Jackson County’s varsity team travels to Berkmar on Friday and Saturday (Dec 18-19), while program will host a middle school, junior varsity and girls’ tournament on the same dates.
